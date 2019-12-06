Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
LaVerne "Claire" Jacobs

LaVerne "Claire" Jacobs Obituary
LaVerne "Claire" Jacobs

Phoenix - 86, died Friday November 29, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born March 10, 1933 in Racine, WI to Clarence and Bertha Dunn.

Claire moved to Phoenix in 1955 with her husband of 65 years, John. She worked at First National Bank as a teller in the late 50's and early 60's "Pushing her Husband" through College. In the late 70's she became a docent for the Heard Museum in downtown Phoenix and a tour guide for "Winter" visitors in Arizona. Claire knew Arizona History inside and out, loved learning about the Native American Cultures and telling the history of Arizona.

Claire enjoyed traveling the world, spending her summers in Flagstaff, AZ and eleven years living in Prescott, AZ. She valued and cherished all the many friends made along the way. She loved her family dearly, along with old movies and reading.

Claire is survived by her husband John, and daughter Carol, many special nephews, nieces, a wonderful family, and friends. Claire was preceded in death by her brother Jerome Dunn and Sister Sheila Bohlender.

Services will be officiated by, her sister's eldest son and special nephew, Steven Willis on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, and the Service will follow at 11:00 am at Greenwood Memory Lawn, Serenity Chapel, 719 North 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Graveside to follow services at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers; donations may be made in the memory of LaVerne Claire Jacobs to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014, 602-530-6900.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
