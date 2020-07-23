Laverne Marie Boss Fry
Our guardian angel passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 16, 2020. Born November 3, 1922,Laverne was one of ten children born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Philomena Boss. She married Edgar Fry in 1946, and eventually moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960, where they both were employed by Valley National Bank. Laverne retired as Assistant Branch Manager in 1987.
Before Ed's passing in 2010, Ed and Laverne participated in numerous outdoor sports. They belonged to the Saguaro Ski Club, golfing and bowling leagues, bridge clubs, and did extensive traveling. They especially enjoyed their many trips to Germany to visit their son Richard and his family.
Laverne is survived by her daughter Bonnie (John) Robinson, sons Edward Fry, and Richard (Gerda) Fry, grandchildren Felisa Taylor, Juliane Castro, Anthony (Ricarda) Fry, and Stephanie (Alex) Fry. She was also devoted to her great grandchildren Justine, Jocelyn, Jack, Maximilian, Niklas, and Lea. After retirement, she frequently visited them in Yuma, AZ and Bad Vilbel, Germany, trying to partake in every milestone and accomplishment. Although she did slow down a bit, she always tried to find time to play board games, store, and crafts with her great-great grandchildren Zayne and Aubree. Laverne traveled to Pittsburgh, as often as possible to spend time with her sisters, Thelma and Lois Creehan, brother Jack (Barbara) Boss, and many nieces and nephews. There were many stories of childhood memories, and crazy antics of a large, close-knit, fun-loving family.
We will miss our beautiful, loving mother/grandparent, and always cherish the wonderful memories she created for us. A Celebration of Life is planned in the spring to honor Laverne and all of her accomplishments. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at www.acbvi.org/donate,
or Faith Hospice of Arizona at www.faithofaz.com/donate
.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." By Helen Keller