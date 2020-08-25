Lavon Darlene Smith
Phoenix - Lavon Darlene Smith passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born in Hamill, South Dakota on September 26, 1937 to Eva and Frank Klima. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Hamill through grade school, later moving to Winner, South Dakota where she attended high school. She was a cheerleader, played in the band and was a singer. During the years when the big bands were touring, she was a featured singer for such bands as the Glenn Miller Orchestra. As a singer in a quartet, she was offered a scholarship to the University of Nebraska. Instead, she entered Nursing School at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota where she graduated in 1958 with the highest grades. During that time, she met Jim Smith who she later married. After graduation she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked as an R.N. while James finished law school at Marquette University. During this time, they had two sons, Mark and Tim. They later moved to Washington, D.C. where she also worked part time as a R.N. and was prized as a float nurse, utilizing her many talents. During this time their youngest son, Patrick, was born. They then moved to Los Angeles for a year before moving to Phoenix in 1966 where they have resided ever since.
In 1973 she obtained her bachelor's degree in Nursing and in 1975 her Master's Degree both from Arizona State University. She graduated from both Summa Cum Laude. She had the choice of going to medical school on a full scholarship, but instead chose counseling as her path to follow. She maintained a private practice until her retirement in 2015, helping countless people over those years.
Lavon was a very active Friend of Bill W. for 50 years, helping many people on a nonprofessional basis during those years. She was also responsible for bringing her husband into the fellowship of Bill W, which among other things accounts for a very loving and devoted family. She can be simply described as a profoundly loving and caring person in all aspects of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James W. Smith; her three sons, Mark, Timothy and wife Lori, Patrick and wife June, plus seven grandsons, Ryan, Kyle, Connor, Thomas, Matthew, John and Danny. She is also survived by her two sisters, Dolores Smith and Eleanor Hanig, and nephew Steven Klima. We wish to express our deep gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care, particularly Kin Werton.
Lavon was a long-time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Scottsdale, where a mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1pm, 3801 North Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251, followed by grave side ceremony at St Francis cemetery. For both the mass and cemetery, we ask you to abide by all Covid 19 safety protocols: mask, social distance, etc. If you prefer not to attend the services, the mass will also be live streamed on-line. Go to www.olphaz.org/parish,
and select the red YouTube link in the upper right corner. That will take you to the OLPH YouTube page, select the Lavon Smith Funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul, Phoenix, are suggested.