LaVonne Carol Cayeaux
Phoenix - LaVonne Carol Cayeaux, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the wife of Walter Cayeaux, sharing 63 years of marriage together.
Born in Brownton, MN, she was the fourth of four children born to Alex and Mathilda Yeschick. She graduated from Brownton High School in 1951 and moved to the Twin Cities shortly thereafter. Her last job was almost 20 years as the secretary for the Inn Suites hotel chain.
She was an outstanding cook and loved all things culinary. She will be remembered for her boundless energy, selflessness and devotion to her husband and family.
She is survived by husband Walter; sons Steven and Daniel (Sue); grandchildren Nick and Evan; and sister Gudrun "Goodi".
The memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N 7th St, Phoenix 85020. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020