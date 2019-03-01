Resources
Scottsdale - Lavonne Joy Sanders, 81, of Scottsdale Arizona

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lavonne Joy Sanders on February 22, 2019.

Lavonne was born in Iron Mountain, MI in 1937, the youngest of five children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, granny, aunt, sister and loving friend.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Conrad Sanders, daughters Karen Sanders, Carla Sanders, Gail Blum (Dean Blum), granddaughters Natalie and Allison Blum, sister, Carmen Latondress, and other loving nieces and nephews.

Lavonne enjoyed working as a Legal Secretary and was a member of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority (fundraiser for cancer research), and singing with the Valley Voices. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, traveling and reading. We will miss her tremendously. A private family celebration will be held.

To honor Lavonne's memory, donations may be made to www.phibetapsi.org or

https://www.alz.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 1, 2019
