LaVonne Marie Lopach



Scottsdale - LaVonne Marie (Lemieux) Lopach died September 21, 2020, in Scottsdale. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John, their son Mike, and their grandson Zach.



LaVonne was born August 2, 1935, in Poplar Montana to her mother Pauline and father Leo. She attended schools in the area and graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1954. She attended Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls and the University of Great Falls, receiving the Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1960 from the University of Great Falls.



She was employed as a General Duty Nurse by the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, and as a Nursing Instructor in Great Falls at Columbus School of Nursing and at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in South Bend. In Arizona, she was employed as a School Nurse at Foothills Elementary School in the Peoria School District.



She has been interred at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in north Phoenix.









