LaWanda Joy (Teeter) Roberts
Roberts, LaWanda Joy (Teeter), Left this life to be with Our Lord on December 17, 2019. She was born February 3, 1924 in Cordell, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Phoenix when she was a young girl. She attended North Phoenix High School and became a beautician.
In 1943, she met and married her sweetheart, John Roberts who served in the U.S. Air Corps. After the war, they returned to Phoenix, lived in Prescott for a short time and then became long time residents of the Valley. After the passing of her beloved husband, LaWanda lived in an independent residence in Glendale and Show Low, Arizona.
LaWanda accepted Jesus Christ as her savior when she was a young girl and throughout her life, she and John were committed to the spread of the gospel through their church and various Christian ministries. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sheryl Berentz (husband, John); Son-In-Law, Dr. Thomas F. Dugan; Daughter-In-Law, Dianne Corp. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her daughters Judy Dugan, Susan Noll, and her son John Roberts Jr.
She dearly loved her ten grandchildren, Heather Daughtery, John R. Berentz, Jr., Janice Tennison, Shane Roberts, Toby Roberts, Tiffany Roberts Peterson, Rachel McLouth, Heidi Goding, Alexa DeSena and Christopher Noll. She was also blessed with seventeen great grandchildren.
LaWanda will be interned with her husband, John, at a short graveside service on December 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the Deer Valley Airport Restaurant, 702 W. Deer Valley Road, Phoenix Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christian Encounter Ministries, P.O. Box 1022, Grass Valley California 95945.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019