Lawrence A. Schwartz
Scottsdale - Born in Brooklyn in 1935 to Mae and Irving Schwartz, Larry moved with his family to Allentown, PA, in 1936, where he spent the first half of his life. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1953, followed by a year at Lafayette. Larry volunteered for the draft in 1955, serving in Korea, and then in Japan as a cryptologist.
Larry and his brother Richard operated Richard Sportswear, a mfg co. in Allentown. He married Sandra Smulyan of Hazleton in 1958 and had three sons.
In 1982, Larry and his family relocated to Scottsdale, where he began his second career as a financial planner. He first joined Thompson McKinnon, later moving to Dean Witter, now Morgan Stanley, from which he retired in 2003. They are members of Temple Soleil.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons Ira (Reisha Zang) of Paradise Valley; Arnie of Chicago; and Joel (Megan Bell) of Scottsdale; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Larry's memory to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.