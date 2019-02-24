|
|
Lawrence Albert Martin
Bremerton - Larry was born April 3, 1937, and lived with parents Al and Thelma and big sis Arlene on a small farm near Portland, Oregon, for his first three years. The family then moved north where dad found work as a welder at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard. Larry lived a boy's dream ...fishing, hunting, camping, riding bikes, throwing rocks, swimming...AND embarking on his first small business raising rabbits to sell on a neighborhood route, along with homegrown, home ground horseradish. So began the work ethic of a champion. At 12 he had a job clearing an acre of land with an ax, cross-cut saw and pry bar. His 13th year he worked as a carryout boy at Schoners' Westpark Market. That launched a 50-year retail grocery career. During high school, Larry began to work at Todd's Shop Rite Grocery at Kitsap Lake but always made time to fish and hunt, bagging his first deer his Sophomore year at Bremerton High School. He joined the school choir, belonged to the German Club, worked full-time, and begged Thelma to let him try out for football, another lifelong passion. He played first-string Defensive Linebacker and Fullback on offense.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hancock from 1956 to 1958. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints while in the Navy, and in retirement years, he and his wife Susan served two missions for the church, in Laos working to have deep water wells built, and in the Czech Republic supporting and mentoring young single adults.
Larry's family says his motto was "If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing." His life exemplified that. He used a variety of talents, all par excellence. To mention a few of Larry's accomplishments: He built 4 of his own homes. He ran a dive shop and a wet-suit manufacturing business, teaching hundreds of Puget Sound residents SCUBA. His grocery produce departments were visual works of art. His own garden produced far more vegetables than the family could use, so he either gave them away or let his grandkids sell them along the driveway of his home. He became one of Washington State's outstanding archers, selected for the National Bow Hunt Team. He operated a commercial fishing boat in Alaska. He coached South Kitsap Pee Wee Football, winning the Northwestern Championship in 1975.
Larry passed on Sunday, February 17, in Bremerton, Washington. He leaves behind his wife, Susan, sons Brock and Bryce, and a blended family of 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He, his example and his stories will be sorely missed by family and friends around the globe. A celebration of Larry's life, date and place, will be announced through social media.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019