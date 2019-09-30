|
|
Lawrence B. Collura
Glendale - Larry Collura age 82 passed away in Glendale, Arizona on September 28th, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Biagio Collura and Mary Restivo Collura. A dedicated employee of American Airlines, Larry made many lifelong friends throughout is thirty-five-year tenure with the company. He had a wicked sense of humor. When told he would be moved out of Hospice he replied, "I've been kicked out of better places." He was a great lover of all sports, but baseball was his true love. He bled Yankee blue and never wavered in his dedication. But above all it was family he loved most. His absolute joy in life was his five grandchildren, Ashleigh, Jordan, Biagio, Graceanne and Sophia. They could make him smile just by their presence and he beamed with pride every time he spoke of them. He is also survived by his daughter Frances (David), son Larry, sisters Anita (Joe) Cozzo, Frances Gervase; nineteen nieces and nephews and a loving extended family of brothers in law, sisters in law, and great nieces and nephews. He has gone to join his loved ones who preceded him in death including his Mother, Mary Restivo, Father, Biagio Collura and his loving wife Sweet Caroline Lorenzo. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 9:30 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 West Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381. Graveside service will commence immediately following the service at Resthaven Cemetery 6450 W Northern Ave Glendale, AZ 85301. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Hospice of the Valley. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019