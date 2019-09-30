|
Lawrence "Larry" Cornelius
Peoria - Lawrence "Larry" Cornelius passed into the hands of God in his home in Peoria, AZ on Sept. 27, 2019. Born July 7, 1927 in Moline, IL. He married Joyce E. Ziegler on April 30, 1949 in East Moline, IL. Surviving are his children, son Michael (Mary) and daughter Linda Cambra, both of Peoria, AZ. Grandchildren Michelle Toft of Peoria, Amy and Christian (Rochelle) of Chicago; as well as great grandchildren Simon and Casey Toft of Peoria, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce of 62 years. She passed away in January 2011. Lawrence graduated from United Township High School, East Moline in 1945 and attended Black Hawk and Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. He and Joyce moved to the Peoria, AZ area in 1998. He retired from Case-IH after 40 years of service as a design engineer in the agricultural division. He was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church of Sun City. Golf and bowling were a large part of the Arizona lifestyle. The many endearing friends at the bowling alleys were very much appreciated.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm, with Rosary to be recited at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Church, 11625 N. 111th Ave., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Lawrence, may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Church. Interment will be next to his wife in East Moline, IL. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019