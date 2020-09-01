Lawrence D. Almo



Lawrence D. Almo, 93, was called peacefully home to the Lord on August 29, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle.



He was born on December 4, 1926 in Joliet, Illinois to Joseph and Alice Almo. He entered into military service at age 17 and served briefly until the conclusion of WW2. He went on to play football at Lewis University and was the first in his family to earn a bachelors degree. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Buthala and relocated to Phoenix, where he enjoyed a long career at Goodyear Aerospace. He was an avid bowler, was inducted into the Arizona Bowling Hall of Fame and competed in the Senior Olympics in Torino, Italy.



Larry is preceded in death by his wife Mary (2004). He is survived by his two daughters, Jackie Gerber (Tom), Geri Bouley (Bob), grandchildren Marissa Bouley, Katie Gerber, Megan Bouley and Kyle Gerber. He also leaves his sister Lucille Abbott (Minnesota) and many beloved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all of the people who lovingly assisted in his care, Angela's Assisting Angels, West Valley Helping Hands and Hospice of the Valley. Larry may be remembered through donations to Hospice of the Valley. Due to COVID concerns and restrictions, private services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store