Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen
Phoenix - Lawrence E. (Larry) Thelen, 71, of Phoenix passed away July 11, 2019. The son of Richard and Blanche (Steinmetz) Thelen, he was born in Lafayette, Indiana. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years Maureen (Doheny) Thelen, their daughter Laura and her fiancé Jason Cornell, Larry's five siblings Rich (Diana), Gayle (Sarah), Diane Kneile (Robert), David (Noreen), and Greg (Madonna), plus numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Indiana and earned a B.A. in American Literature from Purdue University. Larry spent his entire career in advertising, first at Brewer, Jones & Feldman in Cincinnati, then on the East Coast where he was Creative Director and VP by age 30 at Bozell & Jacobs/J+T. The family moved to Phoenix in 1980 and he started his own ad agency at age 34. He received over 400 awards for ad campaigns he created for Salt River Project, Valley National Bank, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and many others. Larry joked that he was easy to get along with unless someone changed his ad copy.
Larry was soft-spoken, the second-born of six in a soft-spoken family. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching sports on television and creating beautiful stained glass artwork. He loved spending time with his wife, daughter, family and friends.
Messinger Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Memorial services will be held at a later date and details will be posted at messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019