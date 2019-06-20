|
|
Lawrence Fraker
Tempe - TEMPE - Lawrence "Larry" Fraker, 91, of Friendship Village, Tempe, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with his daughters by his side. Larry was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and was the second of five sons of Mabel and Walter Fraker. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. In 1952, he married his wife Eileen (McGowan) and they were blessed with seven children whom they raised in Bellmore, Long Island and then Scottsdale. Larry served for twenty-two years as a firefighter with the Fire Department of New York at Engine 255, Ladder 157 on Rodgers Avenue in Brooklyn, and was honored for bravery by the Mayor of New York City in 1962 for his rescue efforts in a multiple-alarm fire. He and his family enjoyed many cherished and life-long friendships with his brother firefighters and their families. He retired from the FDNY in 1977 before relocating to Scottsdale. In his second career, he was employed by the Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Larry and Eileen were members of the "Fun City Survivors," a group for New Yorkers living in Arizona. He loved fishing, wood-carving and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed his last few years among the community of friends at Friendship Village. Larry was devoted to his family and will be remembered for his hard work and many talents. He is survived by his five daughters, Muriel (Richard Arms), Kathy (Joshua Yurfest), Eileen (John McCaffrey), Susan (Dennis Hernit) and Christine (Daniel Bonow) his ten grandchildren, Richard and Mei-Mei Arms, Noah and Hanna Yurfest, Delaney and Colin McCaffrey, Conor and Sian Hernit and Ryan and Michael Bonow, and his daughter-in-law Barbara (Vasquez). He was predeceased by his wife Eileen (McGowan), daughter Terri and son Dennis. Friends are welcome to a viewing and visitation at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale on Friday, June 21st from 3pm to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at ten am at St. Patrick's Church, 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale. Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Larry's memory to Hospice of the Valley, 2525 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019