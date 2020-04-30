Lawrence Franklin Waldman, MD
Phoenix - Lawrence Franklin Waldman, MD, 71, passed away from cancer at home in Phoenix on January 29, 2020, surrounded by his wife and 5 children.
The youngest of 4 children, Larry was born on May 3, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA to Jack and Leah (Robbins) Waldman. When Jack retired from the FBI in 1958, his family moved to Phoenix. Larry graduated from Washington High in 1966, received his B.S. in Political Science from ASU in 1970, followed by his medical degree from Georgetown in 1974. At Georgetown, he met Patricia Buyck in 1972 and they married on August 26, 1973 in Rochester, NY.
Larry completed his Internal Medicine residency from 1974-77 at Maricopa County Hospital. He then had a private practice in NE Phoenix for 30 years with John C. Lincoln as his primary hospital. Following "retirement" in 2007, Larry worked as a clinical research physician at Arizona Research Center and Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.
Larry had a passion for Big Band era music, especially liking Sinatra, Crosby, and Doris Day. In 2004, he took ballroom dancing lessons with Pat, overcame his 2 left feet and they became regulars on the dance circuit at various local bars. He enjoyed weekly lunch dates with his "Old Farts Group" and eating with jovial friends at the doctors' lounge at Lincoln. Other hobbies were collecting old time radio shows, traveling, going to films and local theatre, playing and watching tennis, eating samples at Costco, playing Words with Friends, and talking to random strangers. Baseball was his other lifelong interest. His knowledge of players, teams, and stadiums was legendary. On a Hall of Fame trip in 2015, he proudly won the "So you think you know baseball" daily contest.
Above all, Larry was happiest at home with family, lying on the couch, reading books while listening to music, radio shows, or baseball games. He loved taking his 2 dachshunds for long walks and trying to convince Pat to vote for Democrats. Larry was known for his quick wit and kind, compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed by all.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Leah, and sister Judith Weiss (Roland). He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia; their 5 children: John, Michael (Leslie), Thomas (Marcelle), Katherine Holdsworth (Evan), and Elizabeth; 6 grandchildren: Stella, Annabelle, Emma, Jack, Melanie, and Liam; brother Robert Waldman (Gay); and sister Louise Singer (Ronald).
When he decided on hospice care, Larry mentioned that his last wish was to see the final Star Wars movie. Disney agreed to a private screening for Larry and his family at his home a week before the premiere. Our family wishes to thank Larry's Hospice of the Valley team and staff at the Sherman Home, and his doctors, friends and extended family who supported him. Larry often said "Don't send thoughts, don't send prayers, send ice cream!"
A celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date. For information visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/dr-lawrence-waldman and visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.