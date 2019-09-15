|
|
Lawrence Hiram (Larry) Adams
Phoenix - Larry Adams went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 18, 2019. He was born December 23, 1933 on the family dairy farm at S. Plymouth, NY. Larry was the eldest son of Nelson & Beulah Mae Adams. He is preceded in death by his wife Lois of 54 years, his brothers Myrton and Richard, and survived by his brother Douglas (Barbara), cousins Roger and Hiram Sabin, good friend Carol Morris, and nieces and nephews.
Larry had a love for singing. He met Lois while singing in the Episcopal Church choir in Norwich, NY. They were married there in 1955 and then moved to Mesa, AZ.
Larry spent 35 years in finance, banking, first with Seaboard Finance starting August 18,1957 as a Manager, Relief Supervisor and then on to Valley National Bank in 1965 as an Officer until 1971. His career included business consulting, business education, forensic accounting, auditing and finally that of a Private Investigator. Larry was instrumental helping write the first Identity Theft laws passed in Arizona that eventually became adopted nation-wide. Larry was a Maricopa County Community College Instructor and Chairman of the Board for Rio Salado CC Small Business Institute. Larry also lobbied on small business issues, and issues concerning women, children and elderly. Larry had the honor of attending a White House event at the invitation of President George H. W. Bush representing the state of Arizona for small business.
Forty eight years of fun doing what he did best and as Larry was once heard saying "It was never about the work…it was all about the PEOPLE that I got to know, work with and in some cases became close friends with. That's the one factor that made my life worthwhile and fulfilling."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019