Lawrence "Larry" J. Miller
Lawrence "Larry" J. Miller, age 82, died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette (McCormick) Miller and his parents, Virgil & Katherine (Langdon) Miller. Larry is survived by his son, Brad (Patricia) Miller of Vermont; daughters, Joanne (Michael) Lake and Jacqueline Miller all of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kathryn (Nick) Cheney, Jennifer Miller and Alyssa Miller; a great grandchild, Azalea Cheney; and sister, Ann (Roger) Webb of Surprise, AZ.
The family has elected to have a private graveside service on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE.
In lieu of flowers, people may wish to make a donation to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in memory of Larry Miller.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020