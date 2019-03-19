Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Scottsdale - Lawrence Jeffrey Marks, 76, of Scottsdale, passed away on March 17, 2019. He stayed true to himself to the end of his life, facing life with a brave fighting spirit and a lively sense of humor, dying peacefully at home. Larry was born in Cleveland, OH, and moved to Phoenix as a little boy with his mother, brother, grandmother, and grandfather, following the death of his father. He attended schools in the Madison District, Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA, and graduated from Central High School as a part of the first class to attend all four years there. While Larry was in high school he wrestled and played football. He graduated from the University of Colorado where he was a varsity wrestler. He earned a law degree from the University of Arizona and practiced law for 50 years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, 2 daughters and their husbands, 3 grandchildren, his brother, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and step-father. Funeral services will be held at Sinai Mortuary on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Because of Larry's involvement with Lura Turner Homes for developmentally disabled adults and also because of the family's appreciation of the kind care from Hospice of the Valley, we request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Lura Turner Homes, 8640 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 (602) 943-4789, or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org). Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
