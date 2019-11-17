|
Lawrence L. (Larry) Shaw
Stevensville - Lawrence L. (Larry) Shaw passed away at the age of 80 on November 9, 2019, at home in Stevensville, Montana after a two and a half year battle with lung cancer. He was born on March 29, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho to Carl and Ruth Yates Shaw.
Larry's life revolved around education, music, hiking, swimming, square dancing, church, and family. Larry taught school in Colorado for 33 years. He taught instrumental music in elementary and middle schools.
Larry was an avid hiker. In Scottsdale he was a steward for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. He built and maintained trails, and was a member of numerous hiking groups, taking hiking trips to England and the Netherlands.
Larry is survived by three children, Jeff Shaw, Leslie Carter, and Natalie Groeger, and his former wife, Linda Shaw. Larry was also blessed with five grandchildren: Sydney and Maddie Shaw, James Carter, and Mason and Alexa Groeger.
