Lawrence "Larry" L. Vagnozzi
Phoenix - Lawrence "Larry" L. Vagnozzi of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. He was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on January 31, 1938 to the late Louis and Kathryn Vagnozzi (Targosz). As a Niagara Falls native, Larry attended local schools growing up, and eventually graduated from Niagara Falls High School. He also attended the University of Buffalo for engineering. He met the love of his life, Joan, while they both worked for the city of Niagara Falls. While with UHaul & Rich, Larry was a key engineer for the construction of the Niagara Falls Power Plant. He left and went on to work for Hibbard Engineering, Elia Construction, and Wright Kremers Construction.
He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1979, where he had a long career with Perini Corporation and eventually starting his own business, Vagnozzi Construction. Some of his accomplishments were helping build the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas and the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada. Larry was the project manager for the Korean War Memorial that's located in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza at the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix. He proudly built the Missionaries of Charity convent home for Mother Teresa.
Larry was a man of many hobbies and was proud of his heritage. At one point, he was the Vice President of the Arizona American Italian Club. He was an avid fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, and he would frequent the many golf courses in the valley. He loved going to his grandchildren's basketball and baseball games. To them, he was known fondly as 'Pocky.' Larry was handy, loved landscaping and gardening, and was a classic car aficionado. A jack of all trades, he also was a talented musician and an artist.
Larry is survived by his son, Mark, and grandchildren Alexa (Sam) and Nicholas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan.
A private visitation will be held on April 14 at Hansen's Mortuary, followed by a private graveside service on April 15 at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will take place later on. In lieu of flowers, the family asks instead to send donations in Larry's name to Hospice of the Valley who took such terrific care of Dad at the end.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020