Lawrence Norman Frazin, M.D.
Lawrence Norman Frazin, M.D. passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at the age of 87, with his loving wife Frances Geller Frazin at his bedside. Larry was born to Dr. Bernard and Beatrice Frazin in Chicago, 1932. He graduated in the Class of 1956 at Indiana University School of Medicine. He followed his parents to Phoenix in 1960 and established his ophthalmology practice soon afterward. Larry was a respected member of the Phoenix community and served on many medical association boards.
Larry met Fran Geller on a blind date and they were wed in late 1962. They raised five children: Susan, Ira, Lynn, Barbara and Alan in the house he spent the rest of his life in. Larry had a deep connection with Congregation Beth Israel where he served as president. He was a strong supporter of Camp Pearlstein/Stein, B.B.Y.O., ADL, Hillel, and B'nai B'rith, where he was also past president. Larry enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with his grandchildren, whether teaching them to swim or traveling with them.
Dr. Frazin is survived by his wife, five children, and their 13 grandchildren. Private services were held. Donations in memory of Larry can be made to the Congregation Beth Israel Frazin Family Fund, Hillel at ASU, or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020