Lawrence W. Gaffney
Sun City West - Mr. Lawrence W. Gaffney, 92 of Sun City West, AZ passed away February 10, 2019 in Surprise, AZ. He was born October 12, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to James and Elizabeth Gaffney.
Lawrence was one of 6 siblings. The 4 boys shared one room and the 2 girls shared the other while their parents slept on a pullout couch. He observed his parent's selflessness his whole life and it was directly instilled in him. For example, he cancelled a surgery to remove a cancerous kidney, in order to be present, beaming with pride while his son Chris was being honored for charity work.
In his selfless nature, Lawrence sacrificed many hours coaching, mentoring, volunteering at his church and involved in PTA. He was known to always be willing to do anything to help others. He always inquired about how his son's lifelong friends were doing and was proud of their accomplishments as well. As much as he cared for people, he loved no one the way he loved his grandchildren Erin and Matt as well as his daughter-in-law's children Dan and Scott whom he loved as his own. He and his wife Jean adopted Arizona as home 35 years ago, where he enjoyed golfing, his church, and outings with the "Fun City Survivors". He was surrounded by wonderful friends that became like family.
Lawrence is survived by his son Chris Gaffney and his wife Kathy, his grandchildren Erin and Matt Gaffney, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Gaffney.
There will be a private ceremony at the National Cemetery where he will be buried with his wife Jean. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made in his honor to the kids of Covenant House Pennsylvania. Condolences for the family may be left at www.simplycremationaz.com. Arrangements are under the care of Simply Cremation in Surprise, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 16, 2019