Laymond Miracle



Sun City - Laymond Miracle, 79 was called home on October 28, 2020. He is now in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was born Nov. 4, 1940 to Clarence and Lassie Miracle. Laymond is proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lassie; wife, Linda; youngest son, Jeffrey; and brother, Douglas. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Miracle Donahoo; son, Daniel Miracle; daughter-in-law, April Wilson; grandchildren, Jason Tarin, Michael Tarin, Katelyn Tarin, Carolann Miracle, Haley Miracle, Jamie Miracle, and J.C. Miracle; and great grandchildren, Dominic Tarin, Ryan Harryman, Charlotte Taron, Linda Appenzellar, Serenity Miracle, Kaden Miracle, Angel and Nessa Lulek. Services in Laymond's honor, will be held Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257) with a visitation at 1:30 pm and funeral services at 2:30 pm. He will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ.









