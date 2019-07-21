|
Lea Winn
Scottsdale - Lea Mary Winn, 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on July 18, 2019 at home. She grew up in Phoenix with her parents Raymond and Lydia Kilroy, brothers Terence and Jay, sisters Joyce, Beryl and Gwen.
Lea graduated from St Mary's High School, St Joes/ASU School of Nursing and worked at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital for her entire career.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her five children, Leah Johnson, John Winn, Terence Winn, Joyce Barmore and Brendan Winn, ten grandchildren and one great grandson and her brothers and sisters Beryl Genovese and Gwen Lopez. Her beloved husband, Jack, preceded her to heaven.
A viewing and rosary will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale. Her services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:00am at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 2533 W. Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019