Leah Louise Lewis Stone
Leah Lewis Stone passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on February 23, 2020. She was born at Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, on July 18, 1966, and grew up in Florence and Coolidge, graduating from Mesa's Dobson High School in 1984. She honored her mother's belief in higher education and followed in her footsteps pledging Kappa Kappa Gamma at Arizona State University where she earned a degree in business finance. She earned her Master's degree in human resources from the University of Phoenix. Later, she worked in human resources at KTVK 3TV when the station was under the ownership of her parents, Del and Jewell Lewis. Leah was an avid sports fan and loved cheering the Suns, Cardinals and ASU. She loved to travel and enjoyed golfing and various social activities. But her passion was her children. Twins Hailey and Austin, 21, attend schools in Tucson (University of Arizona/Chapel Haven West graduate); Preston, 19, attends San Diego State University, and Julia is a sophomore at Seton Catholic High School. Hailey shares, "A memory my siblings and I will always cherish is our mom taking us to our summer home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She taught us everything about boating, docking a jet ski, and getting up on water skis. Idaho will always hold a special place in our hearts because of our mom." Leah did volunteer work as a children's advocate and served on the executive board of the Fresh Start Women's Foundation. She always took great pride in her grandfather's service to his state and country. Ernest W. "Mac" McFarland served as Arizona's Governor, Supreme Court Justice and United States Senator. He was one of the "Fathers" of the G.I. Bill. Leah is survived by her father Delbert (Sharron); husband Jim Stone; children Hailey, Austin, Preston and Julia Hendrikse; siblings Kara (Fritz Aspey, son Christopher married to Katie), Bill (Rick), John, and Del, Jr. (Heather, children Jared and Makenna); and her "second mom," Polly Schumacher. Leah was preceded in death by her mother Jewell McFarland Lewis and nephew Jonathan Celaya. The family will hold a private service with a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewell McFarland Lewis Fresh Start Women's Resource Center, 1130 East McDowell Road, Phoenix 85007.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020