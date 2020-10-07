1/1
Leah Ruth Armstrong
1923 - 2020
Leah Ruth Armstrong

Phoenix - Leah Ruth Armstrong, 97, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020. She was born on Feb. 21, 1923 in LeRoy (Westphalia), Kansas to Dr. Vincent and Mrs. Ruth McGinnis. Her father was a dentist and her mother was a seamstress. She was a strong and determined woman who would do anything for her family. Leah did her part for the 2nd World War effort by working in a supply factory. She was a volunteer at Phoenix Baptist Hospital for over 30 years, which she dearly loved. Our mother had many close friends in Michigan, Kansas and throughout Arizona. Leah was a friend, mentor and second "Mom" to so many of our friends. She was loved by all. The great memories we all share will live on forever. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Leah was predeceased by her husband John "Spike" Armstrong and her youngest son, Paul Moyer. She is survived by her four remaining children Tami Graf, Karla Evans (Keenan), Steve Moyer and Nancy Jones (Byron), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or perform simple acts of generosity and kindness, Leah would love that. We all love you Mom, Rest in Peace.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
