Leah Ruth Armstrong
Phoenix - Leah Ruth Armstrong, 97, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020. She was born on Feb. 21, 1923 in LeRoy (Westphalia), Kansas to Dr. Vincent and Mrs. Ruth McGinnis. Her father was a dentist and her mother was a seamstress. She was a strong and determined woman who would do anything for her family. Leah did her part for the 2nd World War effort by working in a supply factory. She was a volunteer at Phoenix Baptist Hospital for over 30 years, which she dearly loved. Our mother had many close friends in Michigan, Kansas and throughout Arizona. Leah was a friend, mentor and second "Mom" to so many of our friends. She was loved by all. The great memories we all share will live on forever. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Leah was predeceased by her husband John "Spike" Armstrong and her youngest son, Paul Moyer. She is survived by her four remaining children Tami Graf, Karla Evans (Keenan), Steve Moyer and Nancy Jones (Byron), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
or perform simple acts of generosity and kindness, Leah would love that. We all love you Mom, Rest in Peace.