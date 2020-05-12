Leanne Marie HolumPhoenix - Leanne Marie Holum was welcomed into the world on October 6, 1981 by her parents, Curt and Susan Holum of Clatskanie OR. On April 29th, at the age of 38, she was taken from us by a senseless act of violence.Leanne was an animal lover and always had a dog by her side. She loved horses and was inspired to join the 4H as a youth. Leanne graduated from Clatskanie High School in 2000 and then soon after set out on an adventure throughout Oregon and California before settling in Arizona.Leanne had a huge heart. Her family was very important to her and she treated her friends like family. Her two beautiful girls with Mark Bais, Saiya and Makayla, brought love and pride into her heart as she loved being their mother. Leanne was strong, funny, beautiful, loud and obnoxious. She never shied away from voicing her opinion nor from excitement. Just six months before her death she was planning to get a degree in counseling to be able help others.Her family wants her to know how much she was loved and how much she will be missed. Her family will ensure that her children grow up knowing how much love Leanne held for them. We are so sad that this is how her story ends.Leanne leaves behind both of her parents, Susan Holum of Clatskanie, OR; Curt Holum of Arizona; daughters Saiya and Makayla Bais of Phoenix AZ, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Memorial Arrangements have been postponed and will be announced as soon as the world allows. In lieu of flowers please reach out to those around you, lend a helping hand and always be kind, just as Leanne would have wanted.