Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Franciscan Renewal Center
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Franciscan Renewal Center
Leatrice Wolfe Nolan


1930 - 2019
Leatrice Wolfe Nolan Obituary
Leatrice Wolfe Nolan

Scottsdale - Leatrice Ann Wolfe Nolan, 88, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day, a day best known for celebrating love and perfect for Lee as she was well-loved and loved us all very well. Lee was born on the South Side of Chicago on November 11, 1930 to Leo and Helen Tadrowski. Later, settling in Western Springs, IL, Lee was a devoted mother of three and wife to her first husband Edgar R. Wolfe, Jr. Lee was widowed at age 42 and subsequently earned a degree in nursing while continuing to raise her children. After moving to Arizona in 1978 she began her career, working for many years at Good Samaritan and Humana hospitals, but Lee found her true calling as a hospice nurse. She met and married George Nolan after retiring from Hospice of the Valley and they shared many wonderful years before his passing. While Lee diligently worked her daily crossword puzzle she was also an avid traveler and reader, and a dedicated Desert Botanical Garden volunteer. However, what Lee enjoyed most was being a grandmother. Lee will be long remembered by her wide network of friends for her wisdom, wit, resilience, kindness and compassion. Lee is survived by her sister Lyn Kil (Denver), her sons Christopher of Chicago, IL and Matthew (April) of Dayton, Ohio, her daughter Mary Ellen Brown (Dave) of Scottsdale, AZ, grandchildren David Lee, Aidan, Jillian and Jenny and three great grandchildren as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews. A viewing will take place at the Franciscan Renewal Center an hour prior to a 3 pm funeral mass on Friday, March 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's memory to the Franciscan Renewal Center, Hospice of the Valley or Brophy College Preparatory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
