Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Lee Alan Fladmo

Lee Alan Fladmo


1950 - 2020
Lee Alan Fladmo Obituary
Lee Alan Fladmo

New Ulm, MN - Lee Alan Fladmo, 69, originally from New Ulm, MN passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. Due to COVID-19 and the safety of the general public, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Lee was born in Madelia, MN to Earl and Adeline (Kunz) Fladmo. Lee lived eight and half years on a farm outside of Hanska, MN. The family moved to New Ulm where they lived for 25 years before moving to Mesa, AZ. After living in Arizona for 20 years, he finally moved back to his home state of Minnesota living in St. Cloud with his brother, Dean. Lee was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 961 and an usher at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Lee is survived by his brother, Dean and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Geraldine (Grischkowski).

www.danielfuneral home.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
