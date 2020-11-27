Lee Ashton



1922 - 2020



Lee Ashton passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gay and son, Jerry (Linda). He is survived by his son, Doug (Vicki); daughter, Lyn (Herb) and grandsons, Joey and Mike.



Lee was born April 29, 1922 in San Bernardino, California. As a young boy his family moved to Minnesota before eventually settling down in Chicago.



During World War II Lee was a Private in the 348th Engineer Combat Battalion. After returning from the Army, Lee settled back in Chicago before heading to Whitewater, Wisconsin to pursue a degree in English. He eventually received a Master's of Education degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a Master's of Library Science degree from Arizona State University.



Lee and Gay met playing volleyball at the Chicago Southside YMCA in June of 1953 and were married four months later in Raton, New Mexico. After a brief stay in Colorado they moved to Wayne, Nebraska where Lee taught English at Wayne State College. They finally settled in Phoenix in 1960 where they raised their family. Lee spent his career at West High School as an English teacher and a librarian.



Lee spent his summers either in Pinewood, AZ or traveling with his wife on numerous golfing trips. In the winter they spent many weekends skiing in Flagstaff and Colorado. In 2014 they moved to Tucson to be nearer to their children. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.









