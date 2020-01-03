Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bartelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Bartelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Bartelson Obituary
Lee Bartelson

Lee Bartelson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 21st. Lee served in the Korean War and on the Phoenix Police Department. He is survived by wife Fay, son Paul, daughters Susan Zebrowski, Sharon Carpenter, Cindy Fries, and sister Martha Lindsley. He has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be on January 12th at 2:00 pm, Kivel Campus of Care, 3040 N. 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -