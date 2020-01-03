|
Lee Bartelson
Lee Bartelson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 21st. Lee served in the Korean War and on the Phoenix Police Department. He is survived by wife Fay, son Paul, daughters Susan Zebrowski, Sharon Carpenter, Cindy Fries, and sister Martha Lindsley. He has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be on January 12th at 2:00 pm, Kivel Campus of Care, 3040 N. 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020