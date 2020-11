Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee Barton



Born June 13th, 1961 in Phoenix. Passed away July 5th, 2020 in Glendale. Lee was a carpenter and worked his later years as a caregiver. Preceded in death by his Father, Myron Barton, and his Grandparents. Lee is survived by his mother, Carol Barton, and brothers Bryan K. Barton and Bradley R. Barton. "Lee is the kindest person I know." Contributions to Phoenix and Glendale Libraries.









