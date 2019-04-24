|
|
Lee F Tang
Phoenix - On Thursday April 18, 2019, Lee F. Tang passed away suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 93, with his son Gerry Tang by his side.
He will be laid to rest Monday, April 29, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn 2300 W Van Buren, Phoenix, Az. 85009. There will be a viewing at 10:00, followed by the service at 11:00 in the Serenity Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Ong Ko Met Association of Phoenix, at 2602 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, Az. 85006. This money is distributed as scholarships to high school students. If you don't want to donate then we request you send a plant to be taken with you at the end of the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019