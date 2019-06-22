|
Lee Sanford Stenseth
Scottsdale - Lee Stenseth, 83, passed away on June 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
Lee was born May 22, 1936 in Jamestown, ND to Dr. Leonard and Mrs. Marion Buck Stenseth. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1958. While at UND, he was in Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and played golf for the university, earning a letter. He attended graduate school of banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1958, he married Karen Diane Monroe (1936-2002). They were married for 44 years. Lee started banking in Bismarck ND. The family lived in Vancouver WA where Lee was Senior Vice President at Northwest National Bank, until he and other investors started the Bank of Vancouver in 1989, where he served as president. Lee retired in 1998. Then he pursued his hobbies of golf, travel and woodworking. Lee was active in the Vancouver community: Founder of Identity Clark County, Chairman of the Board for Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Director and then Chairman of the Board for Southwest Washington Medical Center, Chairman of local chapter of Risk Management Association (National banking association) and President of Board of Royal Oaks Country Club. Lee is survived by his wife Janette (Chip), daughter Lisa Dow (Brad); son Phillip Stenseth (Sheli) and four grandchildren: Natalie and Will Dow, and Emma and Olivia Stenseth. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Mortuary Pinnacle Peak, Scottsdale, at 10 a.m on Tuesday, June 25. A reception will follow immediately at Pinnacle Peak Country Club. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 22, 2019