Phoenix - Leland passed away on February 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Leland was born January 23, 1949 in Washington D.C. to Milton and Fannie Jones. Leland was a very pleasant surprise having arrived after his mom's doctor said she was not likely to have more children. Being the youngest, Leland always said (in typical Leland fashion) he "was his mom's favorite".



Leland comes from a very accomplished family. His sister Muriel became a doctor; his brother Keith became a physicist in nuclear medicine and Leland became a lawyer.



Leland completed his undergraduate studies at Allegheny College earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science graduating Cum Laude. While there, he met his future wife Susan Drake. Leland earned his law degree at the University Of Chicago School Of Law graduating Magna Cum Laude. At the UC, he had many fond memories of the study of law and his professors there.



Leland began his legal career here in Phoenix at Fennemore Craig von Ammon & Udall. As an associate, his work there included banking, real estate transactions and corporate bankruptcies. After becoming a partner and litigator, his focus continued as before and also included joint venture work with the Japanese and emerging technology and innovation. He also represented clients in England, France and Germany.



One of Leland's proudest accomplishments was securing the acquisition of land surrounding the Tonto Natural Bridge for a client which has since become a State Park.



Leland next moved to Jennings Strouss and Salmon pursuing similar work with a focus on technology and venture capital. He also worked with SRP negotiating and preparing contracts in conjunction with their power generating stations. He was also involved with the Arizona Technology Incubator helping new tech businesses get off the ground. Leland retired from Jennings Strouss in 2004.



Leland enjoyed the great outdoors and participated in a variety of recreational activities including backpacking and camping in the White mountains, Aspen Colorado, the Na Pali coast and Haleakala in Hawaii. He also enjoyed cycling and participated twice in the El Tour de Tucson bicycle road event and the Solvang-Century-Santa Maria 100 mile bike ride in California, including recreational cycling in Europe.



In addition to recreational pursuits, Leland had a passion for birds admiring their ability to fly and dogs of all kinds. Whenever traveling, he took pictures of dogs wondering about their life story. At home he loved our dogs as they brought great joy to his life each and every day.



Leland was one of a kind and definitely a non-conformist. He was sexy, and yes he would want us to say sexy, passionate, adventurous, inquisitive, mystical, kind and gentle. He also had a quick wit and keen sense of humor and we laughed every day.



Leland was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and associate and will be greatly missed.



Preceding Leland in death were his parents Milton and Fannie Jones and his beloved brother Keith Jones of Tulsa OK.



Leland is survived by his life partner and husband Maury Montoya of Phoenix; Susan Drake Jones of Prescott; his son Aaron, daughter- in- law Candice and granddaughter Linnea of Franklin, MA. He is also survived by his sister Muriel Jones Cashdollar of Seattle, his nephew Douglas, wife Reyna, and his grand niece and nephew, Ashley and Zachary of Scottsdale; his sister-in law Mary Ellen and his niece and nephew Kara and Kevin Jones of Tulsa, OK.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Leland's memory to the ASPCA.org or the National Wildlife Federation at: NWF.org



Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019