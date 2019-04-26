|
|
Leland V. Fike
- - Leland V. Fike, born November 7, 1931. He ascended into heaven April 21, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the Korean war. He will be missed by his loving family, Dorene, wife of 66 years, son Dennis and daughters Deborah and Darlene, along with many grand, great and great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous family and friends. Celebration service will be held April 27, 2019 at 1:00 at reception hall of Apostle Lutheran Church, 7020 W. Cactus, Peoria, AZ., 85381
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019