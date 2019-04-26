Services
Apostles Lutheran Church
7020 W Cactus Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
reception hall of Apostle Lutheran Church
7020 W. Cactus
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Fike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland V. Fike


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leland V. Fike Obituary
Leland V. Fike

- - Leland V. Fike, born November 7, 1931. He ascended into heaven April 21, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the Korean war. He will be missed by his loving family, Dorene, wife of 66 years, son Dennis and daughters Deborah and Darlene, along with many grand, great and great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous family and friends. Celebration service will be held April 27, 2019 at 1:00 at reception hall of Apostle Lutheran Church, 7020 W. Cactus, Peoria, AZ., 85381
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.