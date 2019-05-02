Resources
Lelia Ruth Ramey

Lelia Ruth Ramey Obituary
Lelia Ruth Ramey (92) passed away on April 6. Born in Ohio, she resided in Mesa, AZ for 43 years and three years ago relocated to Woodstock, GA. She is survive by her husband, Morris Edward Ramey, daughter Donna Gail Gowens and husband Robert Gowens Jr., daughter Deborah Wolfe and husband Henry Grady Wolfe Jr., and son Timothy Ramey and wife Deb Ramey. Six grandchildren: Robert Gowens III, Craig Alann (wife Stephanie), Jeremy Gowens, Henry Grady Wolfe III (wife Jonni), Michelle Wolfe and Zaiden Ramey and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew Gowens, Gracie Wolfe, Megan Alann, Charlotte Wolfe, Emily Alann, Penelope Ruth Wolfe and Julia Alann. She was cremated in GA and will be interred in the Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 2, 2019
