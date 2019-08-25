Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Christian Church chapel
933 N. Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ
Lemuel Luther Weddle


1936 - 2019
Lemuel Luther Weddle Obituary
Lemuel Luther Weddle - 83, of Gilbert, AZ passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born July 5, 1936 to George & Opal Weddle of Bloomfield, OH. Lem loved fishing, enjoyed car racing, basketball & photography. Lem was a Korean War Army Veteran & President of the McDowell Acres Neighborhood Blockwatch. Lem was preceded in death by his lovely wife Mae Marie (Hall) Weddle, daughter Crystal Marlene Weddle, grandson Trent Christopher Enriquez, David Weddle (brother), Jessie Taylor (sister). He is survived by children: Jackie Weddle, Michael (Gloria) Weddle, Veronica (Samuel) Enriquez, Rhonda Weddle, Sheila (Alicia) Weddle, Christopher (Robin) Weddle, 2 sisters: Maxine (James) Walker, Dot Holmes, 9 grandchildren: Mathew, Phillip, Jocelyn(Mike), Sydnie, Emma Mae, Mason(Sheila), Bobby, Alexis, Alyssa(Chris), 2 great grandsons: Owen(Mat), James(Phillip). Memorial service: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:00 am at Central Christian Church chapel, 933 N. Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213, 480-924-4946.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
