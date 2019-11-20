|
Lena Germain
Sun City, Arizona - Lena H. (Dauphinais) O'Rourke Germain, 93, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on November 18, 2019 in Sun City. Lena was born on August 30, 1926 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Lena was prededceased by her first husband Daniel O'Rourke, of Fitchburg, MA, and her second husband "Bill" Germain of Lowell, MA. After moving to Sun City, she became an active member at St. Joachim and St. Anne Parish there.
She was prolific at sewing, knitting and crocheting and was always ready for a good card game. She was great fun to play with. On her 85th birthday she received an iPad that she learned and used every day for email, text messaging, sharing photos, staying in touch on Facebook and playing Words with Friends!
Lena is survived by her sons Michael (Wendy) O'Rourke of Wells, Maine and Rev. Dennis J. O'Rourke of Sun City; grandsons: Daniel O'Rourke and Kevin O'Rourke, both of Los Angeles, and brother Edward Dauphinais of Sun City. Being the 14th child in her family, she leaves many nieces and nephews all around the country. Services will be in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, at a later date, with inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, Avondale.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, November 30th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at her home at 10033 Sun City Blvd., in Sun City. A light lunch will be available.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019