Lennie M. Smith
Lennie M. Smith, 95, was born October 23, 1923, in Victor, Montana, and passed away September 4, 2019, two blocks from where he was born. He had resided with his daughter Mary Jo (Greg) Millage of Scottsdale for the last four years of his life, also enjoying time with daughter Sue (Garvin) Peterson and his beloved grandchildren, who all called him "Papa".
He is preceded in death by his first wife Bettie Smith, second wife Patti Smith, son David Smith, daughter Sue Peterson, and grandson Brad Smith. He is survived by many grandchildren, including Lauri (Chris) Hannah, Todd (Dawn) Peterson, Bryce Peterson, Alicia(Marc) Baskel, Elizabeth (Chris Andert) Peterson, Gregory Millage, Brenda (Dave) Kavanaugh, Sheila (Don) Adams, and nephew John (Diane) Kelly. He also leaves behind four stepchildren, Robert (Sharon) Thurston, Meredith (Joe) Jacobson, Joan (John) Skannes, and Kathleen Seaman, as well as many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Lennie was a WWII veteran, serving proudly in Europe from 1943-1945, with the 87th Division as a Squad Leader.
He was employed by the U.S. Forest Service, primarily in Montana, but ended his career with the Cave Creek District. He has many friends from those days in Montana. Lennie also forged many new friendships while taking his nightly neighborhood walks in Scottsdale.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, at 4 p.m. at the home of his son-in-law Garvin Peterson. For further information please call Mary Jo 602-370-0802.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019