Lenora M. Jenkins
Payson - Lenora M. Jenkins, 88, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. She was born in Washington D.C. and came to Arizona in 1946. She married the love of her life, Dale, October 1948. They retired from the Phoenix Limb Shop, which they owned for over 20 years, and moved to Happy Jack, Arizona. They were very active in the community there. Dale was Fire Chief of the fire department he started, and Lenora started a very successful auxiliary to support the fire department. She was also instrumental in bringing electricity to the community. She loved traveling and was always ready to go on another adventure. She was in all 50 states, Canada and Europe. Lenora is preceded in death by her parents and husband Dale (2018). She is survived by her brother Ron Jachowski, son Bob, daughter Cindy Kenniger and son-in-law Jerry, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held for immediate family only. If you would like to share a memory by sending a Hugs from Home or Condolence, please visit www. whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com, click on obituary in the menu and scroll to Lenora Jenkins.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020