Lenore Richins Uptain
Phoenix - Passed away at the age of 99 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on August 8, 1920 to Orson and Edna Richins in Duncan, Arizona.
Lenore graduated from Thatcher Junior College (now called Eastern Arizona College) in 1940.
Lenore worked for the Arizona State Department of Revenue in the Luxury Tax Division for 23 years, from 1962 - 1985 to support her six children. She was well respected and was very happy working with her wonderful co-workers. She worked a second job at Diamonds (now called Dillard's) in the evenings. She would take her 2 week vacation before Christmas and work full time at Diamonds to have extra money for Christmas. She was a seamstress and sewed for many people making all types of clothing including many, many wedding dresses.
She was the glue that kept everyone together. She was always willing to serve others any way she could. She always went the extra mile and you always felt good about yourself after being around her.
Lenore was survived by her children, Beverly Burger; Joyce (Daniel) Bott; Audrey (Robert) Alexander; Sandra (David) Johnson; and Dennis Uptain; Maxene Jones, sister; Dean Richins, brother. She has 13 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
Lenore was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Uptain, her son, James R. Meador, and Granddaughter, Jennifer Faye Bott.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 North 27th Ave, Phoenix, Arizona, 85009. The viewing will begin at 6 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 12951 North 83rd Ave., Peoria, Arizona 85345. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, www.valleyhospiceaz.com .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019