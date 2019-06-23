|
Lenore Yearin
Scottsdale - Lenore Yearin (Nora May Yearin) passed away peacefully at home on June 19 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Lenore came from Ireland at 18 years old, the oldest of ten children. She met George Yearin in Denver, married George and moved to Scottsdale in 1959 where she spent the rest of her life. Lenore was a successful realtor and broker. An avid athlete, she loved to play tennis, swim and walk. Lenore was smart, funny, kind, hard working and tenacious. She and husband George had the quintessential marriage, they stayed in love for 59 years and they never stopped holding hands. She is preceded in death by son David Michael Yearin and step daughter Francell Keene. She is survived by husband George, Daughter Mary Kay Yearin (Val Simpson) and son Don Yearin (Diane Monaghan), grandchildren Brook Michelle Yearin, Kate Elizabeth Yearin, Nore May Yearin and Meghan Kathryn Monaghan. Also survived by her loving sister Sheila Beal (Lou) and brother Bart Kelleher (Kathy). Also survived by a large loving family including sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Lenore always caught the biggest trout and she always got the Royal Flush. She traveled to many places, cruised many oceans, loved the life she built and loved to dance and laugh. She will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held June 26, Wednesday 11am at Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019