Leo Eugene Mahoney
Mesa - December 20, 1929 - May 20, 2019
Leo Eugene Mahoney passed away at home on May 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family and died peacefully in his sleep. Leo is survived by his wife, Karen Mahoney, his daughter, Angela Vardy (Michael) and one sister, Charlotte Werts. He was a loving and generous husband and father, and though his earthly life is over, he will not be forgotten. Leo was preceded in death by his son, Danny Roy Mahoney, two grandsons, David Kiper and Joshua Mahoney and seven brothers and sisters. His parents were John Francis Mahoney and Cora Leoma Keaton Mahoney McKinley.
Leo was born in Winton, Wyoming and raised in Chariton, Iowa. When he was 18 years old, Leo was asked by the Town fathers to form the first Army National Guard Unit in Chariton. He served eight years with the Iowa Army National Guard's 34th Division.
In 1955, he moved with his family to Mesa, Arizona and was commissioned in the Arizona Army National Guard. He served 21 years in many capacities and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1985, having served a total of 37 years in the Army National Guard.
Leo was a patriot. After his retirement from the Guard, he volunteered as a mentor to many young people who wanted to serve their country in public office. He managed several political campaigns for worthy candidates. He was a delegate to two national political party conventions and served as a local, county and state officer for the Republican Party. He was a volunteer at his church and on his HOA Board of Directors.
Leo will be laid to rest in the City of Mesa Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at the Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, Arizona 85248, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Risen Savior Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019