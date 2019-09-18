Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Park Cemetery
Leo "Lee" Garrett


1952 - 2019
Leo "Lee" Garrett Obituary
Leo "Lee" Garrett

Sun City - Leo "Lee" James Garrett passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 15, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 15, 1952, to the late Leo and Mary (McGrath) Garrett. Leo married the love of his life of 42 years, Lorraine Simon, on February 25, 1977. He worked for Resthaven Park Cemetery for 15 years and later for the Diocese of Phoenix Cemeteries for 12 years. Leo was a devoted family man who adored his children and grandchildren. He looked forward to gatherings and vacations with family and friends, where he was always the life of the party. He will forever be known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and generous spirit. Leo was an avid golfer, the ultimate foodie, and a thoughtful and loyal friend.

Leo is survived by his wife Lorraine, children Gracie (Tony) Reid & Spence (Savanna) Garrett, four siblings Chris Garrett, Kathy (Chuck Guidot) Garrett, Nancy (John) Houlihan & Martha (Tom) Theisen, the lights of his life his grandchildren Claire & Carson and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6-8PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leo's name to the , https://www.heart.org

Have a great round, Dad… may the fores be with you!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019
