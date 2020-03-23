|
Leo James DeGraw
Leo James DeGraw passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, joining his beloved wives, Ruth (Finley)DeGraw and Jean (Whelsky)DeGraw. He was born June 20,1928. Leo was a man of faith and deeply loved his family. He was a man of many accomplishments in life. Leo joined the Coast Guard at the age of 17 and continued his service over 25 years as a communications engineer, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After retiring, Leo moved to Port Angeles, Washington with his wife Ruth. Due to health reasons, the couple moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona in the late 1980s. After Ruth passed away, Leo moved to Phoenix where he was reunited with his first true love, Jeannie. The couple enjoyed 10 years together until she also passed away. Our family was blessed to have Jeannie and her family join with ours. When Leo loved, he loved hard. Many family and friends were blessed with Leo's love and great sense of humor. Leo was a man of many talents and hobbies including golf and chess; he was also brilliant at many card games, becoming an American Contract Bridge League Life Master. Following his retirement, Leo taught college Automotive classes, owned a hair salon, and enjoyed square dancing. Leo taught himself to sew in order to sew square dance dresses and dress shirts. Leo also had a deep love of all animals and he donated regularly to the Humane Society. In addition, he was a consistent donor to Hospice of the Valley. Leo will be greatly missed by his very large extended family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020