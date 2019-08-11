|
Leon Histed
Mesa - Leon Histed, 82 passed away on May 1, 2019. He was born to Franklin and Mae Histed in Munger, Michigan. One of ten children he is survived by his sister Edna DeVeau, brother Gordon (Norine), brother Frank, and sister Yvonne Shaffer as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his friends, neighbors, and family. He served in the Army National Guard of the state of Michigan. He also worked at Oviatt Manufacturing Company. After moving to Arizona he worked at multiple places including Pat's Schwinn Cyclery. Most recently he served many neighbors as their landscaper, home sitter, and assisted as needed. He loved gardening and jigsaw puzzles. His paintings and knitting-needlework were exquisite. His life revolved around service to others. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Arizona Care Hospice who served him attentively, with great care, and compassion. Leon, we are sad to see you go but we rejoice in the fact that you are no longer in pain. A Celebration of Life service in Mesa Arizona will be held in the fall after the winter residents have returned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019