Leona C. Miller Obituary
Leona C. Miller

Phoenix - Leona C. Miller, 91, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at her home in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on April 8, 1928, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the daughter of Julius and Mary (Green) Huppert. Leona married Eugene Miller on June 4, 1947. They farmed in rural Ellsworth until 1972, owned a business in Elmwood, WI until moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1987. Leona is survived by her three sons, Joe (Barb), Kenneth, and Gary of Phoenix, AZ; her three daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Mintz of Reno, NV, Jennifer of Phoenix, AZ, and Debra Watkins of Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Chester Huppert of Ellsworth, WI; one sister-in-law, Rosaline Huppert of Ellsworth, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael; daughter, Candace; nine brothers; and five sisters. Memorial services will be held in Ellsworth, WI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
