Leona Joan (Lisak) Neulieb
Leona J. Neulieb was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, surrounded by joyous family and friends on April 21, 2020.
Born as Leota Joedna to John and Mary (Janiszweski) Lisak on January 12,1927 in Michigan City, Ind. She was the fourth of 5 girls who managed to survive in a one bathroom home. To her nieces and nephews she was known as Aunt Ody. She was educated in Indiana and graduated from Elston High in 1945. On July 6, 1946 she married the love of her life, John Neulieb, with whom she shared 73 years. He predeceased her on February 2, 2020. Together they raised their 2 children, daughter, Cheryl Quinn (Bill) of Scottsdale and son, John of Yuma. Moving to Phoenix Arizona in 1956, they made many new friends. Leona worked for and later retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company after 30 years. John and Leona made their move to Lithchfield Park in 1968, where she enjoyed golfing and volunteering at the local library, She loved to dance (especially the Polka), travel, get togethers with friends and cook. Holidays were filled with home cooked polish food and tradition. Above all, she loved her familly, of whom she was very proud.
She is predeceased by her sisters; Helen Zabrowski, Jeanette Lisak, Josephine Levondoski and Mary Jane Kniola, all of Indiana and great granddaughter, Amelia Quinn (Phoenix).
Besides her children, she is survived by grandchildren Nathan Quinn (Carrie Derudder), Bend Ore., Erin Quinn Farrar (Andrew), Henderson, NV. and Kevin Quinn (Katrina Roxas),Phoenix, along with seven great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Sunrise Home of Scottsdale and Phoenician Hospice who cared for Leona with compassion and dignity.
Godspeed Mom," Big" Grandma, GG, Aunt Ody-we shall miss your infectious laughter, and the love you gave.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020