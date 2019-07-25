|
|
Leona "Lee" McNemar
Phoenix - Leona "Lee" McNemar, 83, of Phoenix, peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ very shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5:30pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Oasis Community Church 15014 N 56th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
While she was born in Phoenix to Julius and Gizella Danch on March 31, 1936, shortly after, her family moved to Gary IN and she was raised there, one of six girls. She married Charles G. McNemar on August 4, 1956. A few years after marriage, Lee and Chuck moved to California where they lived until the early 1990's, followed by a couple of years in Massachusetts, until Lee finally arrived "back home" in AZ.
Lee was known for her welcoming, outgoing, warm personality. She loved hosting parties, making everyone feel comfortable with her fabulous gift for hospitality. If she discovered you lived far from your family you were then welcomed as part of hers, and she welcomed many over the years. Our house was always filled with people enjoying food, laughter and fun. She enjoyed participating in many social activities throughout the years, women's clubs such as Welcome Wagon, Newcomers Club and in her later years, Bunko and her ladies' bible study group.
Lee was very organized and detail oriented, skills that served her well in both her home and work life as she juggled both while raising a family. Her experience in bookkeeping, secretarial and Administrative Assistant positions were a valuable asset when, in the mid 1980's, she joined her husband's business, C. G. McNemar & Associates, sales representatives and warehousing service for manufacturers of industrial and personal protective safety products.
In addition to her parents, Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Charles McNemar, her sisters Evelyn Danch and Frances Ormsby.
Lee is survived her daughters Laura Hirschmann and her husband Jack of Dartmouth, MA, Evelyn Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Patricia Masnovi and her husband Lawrence of Milford, MI. Her sisters Barbara Lark, Gertrude Eckhardt and Jerry Wasz; five grandchildren: Blake Hirschmann, Tyler Masnovi, Janae Cardinelli, Chase Hurwitz and Brittany Schrader; two great granddaughters: Ava Hirschmann and Miriam Masnovi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be given to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Trust Services www.cst.dav.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019